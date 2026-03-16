Card collector in Malaysia vents frustration after accidentally snipping off corner of $16,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! card, goes viral

His ultra-rare card became even more unique, but he's certainly not celebrating it.

In fact, his exasperated outburst became part of a viral video uploaded by Facebook user Xuan Zii, a woman, in Malaysia last Thursday (March 12).

The video has since garnered over 1.3 million views and 4,800 likes.

In the video taken from Xuan's perspective, a man can be seen pacing around the living room of a home, shouting in abject vexation as he clutches his head.

The camera then pans down as Xuan picks up a serialised Dark Magician Yu-Gi-Oh! card on the table - an exceptionally rare card of which only 100 exist in Asia.

Online, a card of similar rarity is priced between $10,000 to over $40,000 if graded to be in perfect condition.

However, Xuan places the card down on the table, picking up what might have turned the card's value from gold to scrap paper - a small snip of cardboard off the top of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card.

According to Xuan, she had cut the pack of cards open using a pair of scissors, but failed to shake the pack to make sure all the cards were far from the seam.

"I really have to shake the pack when I cut it and actually cut it along the edge," she admitted in hindsight in the comments of her video.

Xuan jokingly added: "Let me show you the tiny gap that can hold RM50,000 ($16,218.55)."

Facebook user Ryu Kim, tagged in the video, also shared on his page a picture of the Dark Magician card in a hard plastic case, also known as a toploader.

The post, which has since garnered over 2,400 reactions and 547 comments, shared his pain with other netizens.

"RM50,000, with a corner cut off… depression," he wrote.

He also shared a post an artist made about the situation, taking the opportunity to "support a Malaysian artist".

Netizens approached his posts with consolatory humour, with one commenting that Ryu could use the card to "scare his opponents to death".

"Cut off the other three corners," another user advised in jest. "Just balance it out."

"It was originally a limited-edition card with a hundred in the world, and it's now the only limited version of the card in the world that has been cut," commented a user. "Maybe it's worth more than the original."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com