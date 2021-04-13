Cartier now makes a solar-powered Tank watch

Watches and Wonders, a big online watch fair, is happening right now and one of the most interesting new releases comes from Cartier.

The brand has just unveiled a new line of Tank Must de Cartier watches and among them is a new solar-powered watch called the Tank Must SolarBeat.

It's hard to tell the watch is powered by light because there are no visible solar cells.

In fact, this looks like a regular Tank from Cartier.

According to Cartier, modern solar-powered movements are very efficient now and don't need a lot of light to get going.

As a result, they were able to design the dial so that light comes through the Roman hour numerals and keep the purity and simplicity that we have come to associate with Tank watches.

The Tank Must SolarBeat comes in a stainless steel case and is available in small and large sizes. Small measures 29.5 x 22mm whereas large measures 33mm x 25.5mm.

The solar movement has a claimed lifetime of 16 years.

Presumably, that's how long the rechargeable cells inside will last since they have a finite number of recharge cycles.

Having the movement last this long was an important aspect for Cartier as sustainability is one of the company's key focus.

In addition to the movement's longevity, the watches will come with non-animal leather made from recycled scraps of apple grown in Switzerland, Italy, and Germany.

Availability and pricing

The Cartier Tank Must SolarBeat will be available later this year. The small model is $3,550 and the large model is $3,750.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.