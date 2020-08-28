Cat-saving cop who made women swoon now impresses men for doing 105 push-ups in a minute for IPPT

It’s been a hot minute since Staff Sergeant (SSG) Benjamin Cheah popped up in headlines, so here’s a refresher: he got the ladies online thirsting over him back in 2015 after he and a fellow police officer rescued a cat that was stuck on a six-storey-tall pine tree.

When a photo of the cat and its rescuers was posted on the Singapore Police Force Facebook page, the comments section erupted with hundreds of comments about the dashing looks of the police officers. Last we checked, that post holds over 10,000 likes on Facebook.

This time around though, it was not the female population that went into a frenzy over a Facebook post featuring SSG Cheah. Quite the opposite actually — it was the men that felt weak in their arms and knees after finding out that the police officer is fit as heck.

On Monday (Aug 24), SSG Cheah shared on Facebook the results of his latest Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT), where he was awarded the gold category based on his performance. Business as usual, he wrote.

And what a performance it was. On top of breezing through the 2.4-kilometre run under 12 minutes and doing 61 sit-ups within a minute, SSG Cheah also mentioned that he did 105 push-ups in a minute.

As the static exercises are scored via a machine using motion sensors, it would seem that he surpassed the maximum number of push-ups that could be recorded — thus the 99 on his IPPT results slip. To make it even more impressive, the Electronic IPPT Scoring System is known to be a strict monitor that doesn’t count a push-up repetition if one’s form isn’t correct.

Fellow NSmen familiar with IPPT were simply astounded by the policeman’s feat and sounded off their thoughts in his Facebook post, which has since garnered hundreds of shares and comments.

His upper body strength makes sense when you realise that he’s big on callisthenics, the form of fitness which utilises one’s own body weight for resistance training. Basically, he could very well take on a Ninja Warrior circuit if he wanted to.

