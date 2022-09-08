Catch the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED this November

As we prepare for more Pokémon goodness in the form of Scarlet and Violet, it would make perfect sense to have an accompanying special edition of the Nintendo Switch console. And the Japanese gaming giant is certainly doing that, with the reveal of a new coloured OLED Switch that will arrive ahead of the games on Nov 4.

The Nintendo Switch — OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition will retail for US$359.99 (S$506), which is US$10 more so that fans can get the fancy paint job and the additional art of Koraidon and Miraidon.

Alongside the new console reveal, Nintendo also showed off a new trailer for the game. The world is introduced to Team Star, who are likely to be constant thorns in our side during our journey in Paldea. There also appear to be activities similar to the hunt for Alphas like in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and of course, everyone’s favourite gym battles.

For those with eagle eyes, you might have also spotted the additional tidbit that a new feature called Let’s Go will see trainers sending out Pokémon into the wild to obtain items and battle others to gain XP and such, which should lessen the grind. All good things so far, let’s hope that it represents more meaningful progression for the franchise.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on Nov 18.

