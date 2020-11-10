Catch The Tech Show 2020 online on Facebook Live for deals and giveaways

Like many events, The Tech Show 2020 has shifted online this year. But don’t worry, there are still great deals to be found!

Find some of the best 11.11 deals at the Tech Show online and Facebook pages, with online showcases from ten brands - Asus, Microsoft, Samsung, Creative, Dreamcore, Skullcandy, Klipsch, Sonos, Marshall and Mobot.

During Nov 10th, 11th, and 12th , check out the COMEX and ITSHOW Facebook page (the official page for The Tech Show 2020) for highlights like email offers from partners (by registering your email address here ), live streams from the partners, giveaways via Facebook Live, contests and deals!

Tune in to discover exclusive deals of up to 50 per cent discounts and special product highlights.

Check out the daily PaperOne Giveaway sessions.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Comex & ITshow

There will also be daily PaperOne Giveaway sessions where you can get your hands on PaperOne products and goody bags.

A total of $4,500 worth of Best Denki vouchers are up for grabs for participants of the ten FB Live sessions that have been planned. Three lucky fans who “like” and “share” a Facebook LIVE post and stay on till the end of that session will each walk away with a $150 Best Denki voucher.

Check out the Facebook LIVE streams from all the partners from 7pm every night on this Facebook page from 10th to Nov 12.

Facebook Live Show Programme November 10 7pm - 8pm Dreamcore 8pm - 9pm Creative 9pm - 10pm Samsung November 11 7pm - 8pm Microsoft 8pm - 9pm Mobot 9pm - 10pm Samsung 10pm - 11pm ASUS November 12 7pm - 8pm Sonos + Marshall 8pm - 9pm Skullcandy + Polaroid 9pm - 10pm Klipsch Catch out our partners live streams for deals and giveaways!.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Comex & ITshow

Keep checking back regularly to the Tech Show Online and Facebook page for highlights and super deals from partner brands.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.