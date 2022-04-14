Catch Ultraman and Merlion Kaiju protect Singapore again in 1 complete video

In Dec 2021, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of Singapore-Japan diplomatic relations, a series of short episodes were made in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), where Ultraman battles kaijus in Singapore.

The series is titled Ultraman: A New Power of Singapore, directed by Kiyotaka Taguchi, who was the main director for Ultraman Z (2020) and Ultraman Orb (2016). The three episodes are available for viewing on the ULTRAMAN OFFICIAL YouTube channel.

The series was part of a larger campaign, titled "SJ55", and even had the iconic Merlion turning into a kaiju to fight alongside Ultraman. While it is essentially a reskin of a kaiju that appeared in the 2018 film, UltramanGeed The Movie: Connect The Wishes!, it is still rather endearing to have a kaiju that belongs to Singapore.

Since each episode of the series lasts about two minutes, it is even more convenient to stitch them together into one single video, and this is exactly what the STB has done. Sit back, relax, and watch Ultraman protect our island nation from kaijus.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.