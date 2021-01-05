Caviar's new Golden Rock Edition PlayStation 5 is plated with 20kg of 18-karat gold

To be frank, I daresay we aren't all that different from your average magpie - many of us adore shiny, gleaming things, mostly because these items radiate a sense of prestige and accomplishment.

And as we all know, when people like something, there's going to be a demand for it, which then means that someone is going to find out how to fulfill that demand sooner or later.

In this case, that someone is Russian brand Caviar, which specialises in creating luxury variants of gadgets (like gold-plated Airpods) for people to "humour their ego", so to speak.

The company has just unveiled a brand-new Golden Rock Edition of Sony's PlayStation 5 console, and as the name suggests, this impressive specimen comes plated with 20kg of solid 18-karat gold .

Granted, this isn't the first golden PS5 we've seen on the market - Totally Exquisite debuted their variant in September last year, which would have set you back a whopping $14,400. Putting the price aside, I think Caviar's option looks a lot better aesthetically owing to the textured design on the body of the console.

The "prestige" extends beyond that, of course - both DualSense controllers also feature a gold-plated light bar in addition to real crocodile leather and gold inserts on the handgrips, which come together to deliver a truly unique and tactile experience.

Putting the numbers together, the company states that 30kg of gold was used to create one console, which was plated at their in-house workshop.

Impressive (or gaudy) as it might seem depending on your perspective, Caviar hasn't slapped on a price tag for the device that visitors can ogle at.

Instead, clicking on the "request a price" button takes you straight to a one-click delivery portal, and for the sake of those who haven't exactly put two and two together, it WILL cost you a very pretty penny.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.