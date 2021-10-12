Celebrate the first ever Singapore Games Week from now till Oct 31

Singapore Games Week (SGW) opens today! This is an event that celebrates the vibrancy of Singapore's games industry along with its many communities.

This is the inaugural SGW, which will not only provide a space for members of the communities to share their passion, but also introduce newcomers and those curious about games into this colourful world.

There will be a virtual exhibition, the SGW Virtual Village, which will be open from now till Oct 31, 2021.

The space is Singapore-themed, and visitors will customise their own virtual avatars and use them to explore the Virtual Village.

The various exhibitions involve game developers, publishers, and designers, as well as companies specialising in games-related design, jewellery, marketing, and video production.

There will be games showcased as well, including an exclusive showcase of Convalescence, a project by Singapore Polytechnic Year 2 Design students.

Not only that, there will be video screenings to live-streamed sessions from gamescom asia, and also a Treasure Hunt event around the village grounds.

The Treasure Hunt runs from Oct 11-17, 2021, so don't wait on it!

A whole slew of online and offline workshops will be held between now and Oct 17, 2021, along with trivia nights throughout the week, with topics ranging from tabletop role-playing game design to miniature painting.

The full list of events will be listed on the Singapore Games Association (SGGA) website.

And, from Oct 14-17, 2021, SGGA will host a hybrid Singapore Pavilion as part of gamescom asia, the first Asian satellite event in the world's largest computer and video games festival, featuring exhibitors from Singapore-based gaming-related startups.

Finally, Asia's most noteworthy gaming companies will be recognised and awarded in the first-ever Asia Games Award.

The Singapore Games Week 2021 is organised by the Singapore Games Association and held in conjunction with gamescom asia.

While it might lean a bit more toward B2B, it's still a great place to start if you're looking to join the industry.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.