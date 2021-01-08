CES 2021: The Lenovo LAVIE Mini places a convertible mobile-PC in your pocket

Advancements in technology have made on-the-go gaming and productivity increasingly accessible, with lightweight laptops becoming an industry norm and portable devices like tablets gaining popularity in the tech scene.

An oversaturated market, however, can impede the decision-making process, so alternatives to the usual may prove handier at times.

In the case of Lenovo, the pursuit of portability isn’t confined solely to the above devices and instead comes in the form of the LAVIE Mini, the company’s newest ultra-mobile PC prototype.

Tucked into a small form factor, the convertible hybrid is designed to fit into the user’s pocket, sporting an eight-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touch panel display and a 579g chassis.

That, alongside an attached backlit keyboard with circular-shaped numeric and symbol keys, offers flexibility for individuals to work and unwind while on the move.

To cater to more demanding tasks like gaming, the device packs an Intel Iris Xe graphics card and 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor into its slight frame, which also includes 256GB and 16GB of SSD storage and RAM respectively.

Enthusiasts seeking a more immersive experience can opt for the gaming controller, an optional pick that gives access to the left and right trigger buttons, analog thumbsticks, and vibrations. The removal process is as easy as it gets: just pause the game, detach the accessory, and carry the PC on its own.

An optional HDMI-connected dock will allow users to enjoy their gaming sessions on a larger display and charge the LAVIE Mini at the same time.

PHOTO: Lenovo

Activate the TV Gaming Style feature by hooking the device onto the television and plugging the cable in. Non-HDMI options are available as well, with the dock providing several USB-C and USB-A ports.

Pricing and availability details for the LAVIE Mini have yet to be released, so interested parties can consider checking out the other products in Lenovo’s Consumer Electronic Show (CES) line-up.

The Yoga AIO desktop PC – set to arrive starting February 2021 at US$1599 (S$2120.05)– would appeal to multi-taskers with its 27-inch 4K IPS display that supports both 99 per cent DCI-P3 and 99 per cent Adobe RGB colour standards, making it the first all-in-one desktop screen to do so. Outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, it’s designed to be both a gaming and content creation workhorse.

The Lenovo Lenovo L24i-30 (US$159.99) and Lenovo L27e-30 (US$189.99) monitors, meanwhile, bring several handy features to the table, such as hidden cable management capabilities, an integrated smartphone holder, full HD display, and On-Screen Display (OSD) settings allowing for user customisation. Both are slated for launch sometime in March 2021.

Lastly, the LAVIE Pro Mobile (US$169.99) makes a return to the fray with improvements made to its battery life, typing experience, and portability.

Weighing a measly 889g, the ultraportable sports a 16.7mm cut and 13.3-inch display, alongside an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 with Intel Iris Xe graphics card under the hood. International availability has yet to be detailed.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.