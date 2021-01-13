CES 2021: Razer unmasks Project Hazel, a transparent smart mask concept featuring RGB

Masking up has become the new normal, and it might very well persist into the post-pandemic future. Having set up a surgical mask factory in Singapore last year, Razer is certainly no stranger to the business – instead, it will be building upon this experience to roll out a new mask concept.

PHOTO: Razer

Titled Project Hazel, the idea was first unveiled as a part of the company’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 line-up, and is modelled after the intention of improving daily wear convenience and social interaction encounters.

The mask is expected to bring N95 medical-grade respirator protection through detachable, rechargeable ventilators and Smart Pods, which help to regulate airflow for easy breathability.

PHOTO: Razer

More amusing is the shipping of Project Hazel with RGB lighting options. As with most gaming gear, the smart mask looks to offer two customisable zones with 16.8 million colours and a suite of lighting effects that can be activated automatically in dark or dimly-lit environments.

It’s pretty gaudy, but if you are the type to wear the gamer badge with pride, then there’s nothing that screams of your identity louder than this.

The thing about wearing masks is the reduced capability for facial expressions. The smart mask’s clear, transparent design is set to alleviate the situation, as individuals would be able to view the lower half of the viewer’s face and correctly grasp the cues.

For greater comfort, it seeks to feature a silicon lining, adjustable ear loops, and custom sizes for a secure fit as well.

PHOTO: Razer

The Project Hazel smart mask also uses replaceable and rechargeable disc-type ventilators to reduce the waste created by disposable masks.

Sanitisation is a fuss-free process: Just place them inside the included dual-purpose wireless fast charging box, and the disinfecting UV-light interior will do the rest. With its recyclable plastic build, users can expect a waterproof, scratch-resistant experience.

Project Hazel may not be fully realised yet, but Razer assures that optimisation will continue in the form of rigorous testing and user feedback. A release window has yet to be announced, but it’d be interesting to see how well it can hold up against changing trends and the trials of time.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.