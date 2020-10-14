Chai Chee resident goes on Facebook to seek rightful owners of 2 hamsters that her cat brought home

Thanks to the hunting instincts of her cat, a woman ended up with not one but two hamsters that were nabbed somewhere and plopped at her home in Chai Chee.

Chu Lei Teo is now seeking anyone in her area who might have lost two hamsters ⁠— said to be of the winter white dwarf variety ⁠— who are alive and well, and probably confused as heck.

According to Teo’s post on Facebook, the two critters weren’t even nabbed on the same day. Her cat apparently brought home one hamster on Sunday (Oct 11) and the other one the following day.

“If anyone is missing this hamster in Chai Chee area, please contact me,” Teo wrote, encouraging folks to share her post to reach out to more people.

In the comments section, Teo clarified that the hamsters didn’t seem to be injured upon arrival.

As some cat owners would have experienced first-hand, their pets — inherently natural predators — tend to leave gifts of sorts for their owners as a “prey-retrieval” instinct. Thus the dead lizards and decapitated mice left in shoes and on doormats.

There’s also a belief that cats could think that their owners are bad, inferior hunters who can’t provide for themselves, and the gift they bring home could be their way of providing for them. Or it could just be the cat’s way of showing off what they found.

In any case, Teo is looking for anyone to take the hamsters off her hands, be it their rightful owners or aspiring adopters. With over 1,200 shares on her Facebook post, help might arrive soon enough.

AsiaOne has reached out to Teo for more details.

