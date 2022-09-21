Chainsaw Man main trailer promises epic action, reveals 12 different ending theme songs

Chainsaw Man has received a main trailer, and boy, does it go hard.

The reel treated fans to an extended look of the upcoming anime in all its gory, brilliant glory, and announced some new details on the side, including the additional cast for five more characters, the name of its opening theme song, and 12 ending songs.

Yes, you read that right. In an unprecedented move in the anime industry, the show will have a different ending song for each episode, with the artist roster filled with big names that should be familiar to anime and J-pop enthusiasts.

Kenshi Yonezu, best known for Lemon, Peace Sign (the second opening for My Hero Academia) and M87 (Shin Ultraman), will perform the opening theme titled Kick Back.

The ending slate, meanwhile, comprises the following song titles and artists:

Hawatari Niku Centi ("Two-hundred-million-centimetre-long blades") by Maximum The Hormone (will also be used as an insert song)

All Kinds of Kisses by ano

Fight Song by eve

Deep Down by Aimer

Rendezvous by Kanaria

In the Back Room by syudou

Violence by Queen Bee

Time Left by Zutomayo

first death by TK from Ling tosite sigure

tablet by Tooboe

Chainsaw Blood by Vaundy

Dogland by People 1

Do note that the order isn't arranged chronologically, so the first episode won't necessarily feature the top song on the list.

PHOTO: Mappa

Joining the already-announced cast are Shiori Izawa (Diona in Genshin Impact) as Pochita, Mariya Ise (Killua in Hunter x Hunter) as Himeno, Karin Takahashi (Suika in Dr. Stone) as Kobeni Hidashiyama, Taku Yashiro (Vulcan Joseph in Fire Force) as Hirokazu, and industry veteran Kenjiro Tsuda as Kishibe.

With a strong 12-song ending line-up helmed by star-studded names and excellent animation as seen in the trailer, it seems Mappa (who is also a big name in its right, after working on Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season) is going all-out with Chainsaw Man.

The series will premiere on October 11 on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video, with Crunchyroll set to stream it in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

For those who are attending New York Comic-Con, the US premiere will be screened there on October 7, 12.45pm EDT (12.45am Singapore time).

Chainsaw Man is adapted from the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which received a second part in July this year.

A synopsis of the series reads, "Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.

"One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as Chainsaw Man – a man with a devil's heart."

This article was first published in Geek Culture.