Check out these 5 Singapore startups that were at CES 2020

Eureka Park isn't located on the main CES show floor at the Las Vegas Convention Center, but that doesn't mean that there's nothing to see there.

The arena is buzzing with startups, many of them working on ambitious ideas and novel tech often focused on solving a specific problem.

Here's a look at five Singapore startups that were at the Singapore Pavilion, where they got to showcase their ideas to industry attendees and media from around the world.

1. A BLOCKCHAIN SMARTPHONE THAT YOU CAN BUILD

PHOTO: Pundi X Labs

Pundi X is a blockchain company that focuses on data privacy and empowering more secure transactions and connections through blockchain technology. Their latest product is the Blok-On-Blok, or BOB, a modular smartphone that's fully powered by the blockchain.

The company is billing this as the world's first true blockchain phone (move over, HTC Exodus), but get this, BOB is shipped out to you in pieces, and you get to assemble it yourself.

The specs aren't much to get excited about, with just a 4.97-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 660 chip, 6GB of RAM, and a 48MP main camera, but that's not really the point of it.

BOB is built entirely on Function X OS, or f(x) in short, Pundi X's own blockchain ecosystem. This means that every text, call, or file shared is completely decentralised and you retain ownership of your data. This is the case regardless of whether you're doing it through a browser or an app.

But if you want a more traditional experience, BOB also runs a custom version of Android 9.0 in parallel, and switching between the two modes is as simple as swiping across the homescreen.

Each BOB functions as a node in the blockchain, and any action that takes place within f(x) doesn't require a centralised service provider or carrier. Naturally, this means that the system gets better as more BOBs are deployed around the globe.

I also need to talk about the design, mostly because of how unlike any other phone it is. BOB is inspired by 80s and 90s sci-fi films, and the design oozes retro-futurism in spades.