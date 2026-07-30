$10 a cup: Chinese cosplayer sells lemonade 'feet juice' at convention

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. But the saying never specified exactly how.

A cosplayer in China has taken matters into her own hands, or more specifically, feet - as she soaked them in water and sold "lemonade" at a convention in China.

Known as the Firefly Comic Convention, the event took place from July 17 to 20 in Guangzhou.

While such events typically feature stalls selling souvenirs and merchandise, few attracted as much attention as the booths selling the unusual "lemonade".

Videos circulating on social media show a cosplayer seated on a foldable chair with her feet submerged in a tub of water filled with lemon slices.

A large crowd surrounds her, with multiple people filming the scene and her so-called "lemonade". Beside her, a tablet displayed a message that read: "For entertainment purposes only; no improper inducement intended."

In one video, a man is seen squatting beside the tub and using a cup to scoop up some of the liquid.

The cups of 'lemonade' were reportedly sold to spectators for 50 yuan ($10), South China Morning Post reported.

Other photographs from the same event also show men drinking directly from a separate tub of another cosplayer.

Witnesses claimed that some men even lay on the ground to receive drinks, while others went as far as licking the cosplayers' feet, according to CTWant.

The incident sparked a backlash online, prompting convention organisers to intervene and order the removal of the cosplayers involved.

'Feet juice' for sale

This follows a similar incident that took place in San Jose, California in May, where cosplayers at Parkon 2026 dipped their feet in coolers filled with coloured liquids and sold them as drinks.

In multiple videos shared across social media, the cosplayers can be seen holding up signs advertising "fresh feet juice", dipping their feet in their coolers and allowing the liquid to drip from them into the waiting mouths of convention-goers below.

These 'drinks' were being sold between US$10 (S$13) to US$15, Vice reported, with supplies reportedly selling out under an hour.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com