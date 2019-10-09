China data centres set to consume more power than Australia: Report

China's data centres - the backbone of the country's fast-growing digital economy - are on track to guzzle more electricity by 2023 than all of Australia last year, said a Greenpeace report published on Monday (Sep 9).

While China leads the world in renewable energy capacity, data centres in the country remain dependent on coal.

Nearly three-quarters of the electricity used by data centres was sourced from coal in 2018, according to research by Greenpeace East Asia and the North China Electric Power University - emitting 99 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

By 2023, that number could jump to 163 million tonnes.