China launches months-long campaign against AI misuse

BEIJING - China's cyberspace administrator is launching a four-month campaign against "malpractices in AI applications," according to a statement it released on Thursday (April 30).

The two-phased campaign will target weak security review of AI models, "AI data poisoning" and failure to register AI models or inadequate labelling of AI-generated content, the statement showed.

It will also target misuse of AI-generated content, including false information, "violent and vulgar" content, impersonation, and content that harms minors.

Authorities will remove illegal and harmful content and punish non-compliant online accounts and platforms, it said.

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