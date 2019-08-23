China telcos weigh sharing 5G network to cut costs, potentially hurting Huawei

China Telecom said on Thursday it is ready to build a 5G mobile network with its rivals in order to reduce costs, a proposal that is likely to cut multi-billion dollar equipment orders for vendors such as Huawei Technologies.

China's big three state telcos are racing to roll out 5G services in more than 50 cities this year, following countries like South Korea and the United States which have already started the service that promises to support new technologies such as autonomous driving.

While the gradual rollout of 5G services globally is a boon to telecoms gear makers, tie-ups by mobile operators in China, the world's biggest smartphone market, to build the network together threaten to cut the size of the overall 5G infrastructure spending.

The proposal also comes as Huawei is fighting a trade ban from Washington that has hurt its business since May and could cut off its access to essential US suppliers.