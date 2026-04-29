China's cyberspace regulator warns ByteDance apps, website over AI-content labelling

BEIJING — China's cyberspace administrator has ordered ByteDance's video editing apps Jianying and Maoxiang, and website Jimeng AI, to comply with rules on labelling AI-generated content, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on Tuesday (April 28).

The three platforms did not effectively implement required AI content identification measures and have violated the country's cybersecurity law and relevant rules, the regulator said.

Authorities summoned, ordered rectification, warned, and penalised those responsible, the statement said, without giving details.

Platforms must strictly observe legal requirements on AI-content labelling, it said, adding that regulators will continue to strengthen oversight to "concretely protect the public interest and support the healthy and orderly development of AI".

China in March 2025 issued requirements for the labelling of AI-generated content, which went into effect in September.

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