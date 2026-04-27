Award Banner
Award Banner
digicult

China's DeepSeek slashes prices for new AI model

China's DeepSeek slashes prices for new AI model
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on Jan 29, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 27, 2026 7:34 AM

CHINA — China's DeepSeek is offering developers a 75 per cent discount on its newly unveiled AI model, DeepSeek-V4-Pro, until Tuesday (May 5).

The company is also cutting prices for input cache hits across its entire DeepSeek API lineup to one-tenth of the original price, it said in a post on X.

On Friday, DeepSeek launched a preview of its highly anticipated V4 model, which has been adapted for Huawei's chip technology.

V4 comes in two versions: the more powerful and higher priced Pro, and the lighter, cheaper Flash variant.

The Pro version outperforms other open-source models in world-knowledge benchmarks, trailing only Google's closed-source Gemini-Pro-3.1, DeepSeek said.

According to the Chinese startup, the V4 models are particularly suited to AI agent work, which can execute more complex tasks than chatbots but require greater computing power.

[[nid:734423]]

chinaAIDigitalArtificial Intelligence
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.