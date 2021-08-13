Chinese action RPG Faith of Danschant: Hereafter shows off stunning martial arts gameplay

Just about a year ago, the utterly impressive-looking Black Myth: Wukong came out of nowhere and stunned the gaming world with its visuals and action.

The take on Chinese mythology provided fresh impetus for gaming as a whole when it comes to exploring the culture, and now, the newly revealed Faith of Danschant: Hereafter is aiming to do the same as well.

Just like Black Myth: Wukong, this new game is being made by Chinese developers. Beijing Joyfun may not necessarily ring a bell to many gamers, but judging from the new trailer, they are going to get popular fast.

Featuring Chinese martial arts and sword fighting, Faith of Danschant: Hereafter is actually a sequel to 2017’s Faith of Danschant, and sees players take on the role of a demon hunter. Aside from being an action RPG, how you navigate the world is also a big part of the attraction.

The hero is able to move nimbly across the world, be it on the ground or running across bamboo trees. The combat is flashy and kinetic, with moves that are reminiscent of fantasy martial arts movies.

There is also a surprising amount of dismemberment! The similarities to Devil May Cry are a good thing based on what we are seeing.

The use of Unreal Engine is being complemented by NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing, and there will also be support for the latest DLSS technology. Needless to say, visuals are going to be a strong selling point for the game.

Faith of Danschant: Hereafter is currently being developed for both PC and consoles. While it will come out in the east, chances are, a western release is not out of the question with the English voiceover prominently shown in the trailer.

No release date has been confirmed just yet, but we will definitely keep an eye out for it in the future.

