Chinese borrowers drown in online lending's 'bottomless pit'

Leading platforms such as Lufax, an affiliate of the giant Ping An Insurance Group, and Dianrong.com -- both based in Shanghai -- provided credit on easy terms, typically by matching up borrowers with individuals willing to lend.

Led in part by hordes of young tech-savvy Chinese like Peng, China's P2P lending market multiplied from almost nothing in 2012 to become the world's biggest, but so did accusations of bad debts and fraud.

Public anger

Concern over a broader landscape of spiralling Chinese debt prompted the government to launch a campaign in 2017 to clean up a vast system of largely unregulated "shadow" financing in the economy, with P2P lending one of the casualties.