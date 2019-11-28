Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755

PHOTO: NetEase
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

The kids who grew up playing games are now full-fledged adults who are still playing games — but with way more disposable income now.  It has come to the point where we're perfectly fine forking out our money on them without a thought. Loads of money. 

Unfortunately for this man in Nanhe, China, the nearly $2 million he invested in a game almost went down the gutter thanks to a friend. If they're even still friends, that is. 

According to a court report by Chinese tech publication Abacus, Lu Mou had splashed out a hefty US$1.4 million (S$1.9 million) on developing his game character in popular Chinese MMORPG Justice Online.

Lu Mou's game character in Justice Online. PHOTO: Weibo/凤凰网科技

Lu had lent the game character to his friend, Li Mou Sheng, to play. Li, however, attempted to resell the character back to Lu for 388,000 yuan (S$75,500) for some reason. 

But a blunder was made — Li mistakenly put the character up for sale on the in-game marketplace for just 3,888 yuan, where gamers are able to sell and lend items to other players, as per Kotaku.

Naturally, another player quickly bought it. Li blamed the error on being dizzy from excessive gaming during that point in time.

Clearly enraged by the blundering betrayal, Lu filed a lawsuit against Justice Online developers NetEase and his friend.

Abacus reported that a Sichuan High Court judge eventually ruled that the avatar would be returned to Li — but he would have to dole out 90,000 yuan in damages to the other Justice Oline player who had purchased the game character.

PHOTO: Sichuan High Court

Despite the extra charges, it all worked out for Li in the end, as the sales transaction has been reversed by NetEase and his game character is back in his hands. Posting about the case on social media, the local court in Sichuan reminded gamers no to spend too much in video games, which really should be common sense. 

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Immigration laws china

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
SEA Games: Philippines organisers face criticism over venues with viral photos
SEA Games: Philippines organisers face criticism over venues with viral photos
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES