The Chuwi LarkBox is the world's smallest 4K Windows PC that fits in your pocket

For computer geeks, there's nothing more excitable than seeing powerful, hulking full-tower desktops throttling on at full steam. But sometimes size isn't everything, and that's when smaller alternatives take centrestage, living up to the "less is more" mantra.

Enter the LarkBox, a super-mini PC with 4K output support that can be easily slipped into your pocket and held in the palm.

The brainchild of Chinese manufacturer Chuwi, the device has gone live on Indiegogo, and is described to measure 2.4 x 2.4 x 1.7 inches.

It comes outfitted with an Intel Celeron J4115 processor, 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GM of eMMC storage, alongside an M.2 slot underneath the hood for SSD upgrades.

Despite its small form factor, the LarkBox doesn't compromise on connectivity options. In addition to a pair of USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C outlet, it also boasts a 3.5mm jack, a microSD card slot (quite the rarity nowadays), Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5 support.

The mini build is currently set for an early pricing of US$155 (S$216), but will retail for US$199 when it releases in August - a more than reasonable price for a x86 PC.

It's no doubt created for a niche market, though Taki Udon's YouTube video does showcase a little of its gaming capabilities by pitting it against different emulation tasks, including the NES, SNES, N64, PS1, and PSP.

More impressively, the man managed to run DmC: Devil May Cry on low settings on the LarkBox, albeit at an undesirable frame rate.

With delivery and shipping largely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, there's a chance that the LarkBox may go out late. Some prototypes, however, have already been shipped out, so hopefully this mini PC will arrive sooner than later to international shores.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.