Circles.Life and Sistic have unveiled a new event booking experience

In our day and age, people are all about staying connected and multitasking everywhere and anywhere, are they not?

Well, now you can check both of those boxes at once, thanks to Circles.Life and Sistic's new "event booking" partnership, which was announced earlier today.

Basically, the main selling point of the partnership is the new in-app ticketing service, which will allow users to book tickets for Sistic events through their Circles.Life app, and doing so might even net them special deals and discounts.

On top of that, the app will also recommend them similar events based on ones they've attended, and they'll be able to share these recommendations with their friends or set reminders for them.

Now, if you're an existing subscriber, that's great - you should already have the app downloaded, so feel free to give this nifty feature a go.

But if you're not, don't fret - just download the app, key in your card details and you'll be able to use this feature too for no extra cost.

Naturally, both Circles.Life and Sistic are currently working on more features to toss in, so it's a service that will only get better in the long run.

Nevertheless, with this new partnership, Circles.Life continues to establish itself as more of a lifestyle service and customer experience provider than a telco, although we're certainly not complaining.

Having streamlined access to such services, and by extension, a smoother customer journey is always welcome, and as Sistic's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Joe Ow notes, such efforts and

partnerships also aid them in "reaching a wider audience, particularly millennials and youths, who are big fans of Circles.Life's digital-first experience."

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.