Circles.Life and Tinder don't want you to be alone as we begin reopening

If staying home during this circuit breaker period has left you feeling isolated, Circles.Life and Tinder have you covered as we prepare for the return of limited social gatherings in this phase 2 reopening.

Circles.Life and Tinder have announced a partnership so that customers of Circles.Life over the age of 18, will receive a 50 per cent discount when they join the social dating app as a Plus or Gold member.

Depending on the plan and duration, Circles.Life subscribers can expect to subscribe to Tinder from as low as $7.

Check out the table below for more information.

The cost of a Tinder plan using Circles.Life

PHOTO: Circles.Life, Tinder

Circles.Life has been using partnerships to launch more services for customers.

On top of Tinder’s partnership, Circles.Life has recently partnered with other brands such as Sistic, MoneySmart and Grain.

Mateen Kirmani, Head of Partnerships for Circles.Life said: "Many of our users are familiar with social networking apps, and some use these apps to date, and find new friends.

"We can open up the possibilities for customers to live their true selves, be it dating, music, events or food, we’ll be here to give the necessary tools to help you."

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for other mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) in Singapore.

In the past few months, Zero Mobile and VivoBee have made the news as one saw their operating licence suspended by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and the other announced the ceasing of all mobile services by the end of August.

And as Singapore prepares for the launch of 5G services by Singtel, M1, and Starhub, their fate is increasingly uncertain without services diversification.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.