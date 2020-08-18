Circles.Life begins accepting pre-orders for Data Only Plan, starts at $20 for 50GB

It seems like the demand for consistent and fast mobile data has only gone up ever since the start of the pandemic.

According to Circles.Life, 63 per cent of respondents to a June 2020 UBS survey on Singapore's appetite for mobile data said that they're using more data during the mandatory Circuit Breaker period.

The spikes are accounted under increased video content consumption, increased use of digital banking services, and increased need to access office and productivity tools from home .

As such, Circles.Life is launching Data Only Plans that offer pure mobile data at 4G speeds. They start at 50GB at $25/month or 150GB at $45/month . No minutes, no SMSes bundled, and no contract either. The Data Only Plan comes with a SIM card.

The first 500 folks to pre-order Circles.Life's new Data Only Plan can enjoy the early bird promotion of $20 and $40 monthly prices.

According to their FAQ , pre-orderers also get a bonus of 100 minutes of talk time and 25 SMSes per month. The pre-order period lasts until Aug 23, 2020. Also, Data Only Plan is only available to new customers and not existing Circles.Life members.

The virutal telco said that this data plan is meant to complement folks who are signed up with other telcos on contract plans (those plans that come with a subsidised phone) but require even more data.

It also acts as an additional boost to existing broadband lines at home. Alternatively, the plan is suited for second devices, like tablets that can support SIM cards.

You can learn more about Data Only Plan here .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.