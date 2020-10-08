Circles.Life gamifies rewards programme with bill waivers and data bonuses

Circles.Life launched a gamified rewards platform for its users yesterday (Oct 5, 2020). The rewards platform, called Quests, awards users with waivers and free add-ons, depending on the user's activity level and in-app behaviour.

The virtual telco developed Quests based on the request of its users who want additional perks and benefits to using Circle.Life's services.

PHOTO: Facebook/CirclesLifeSG

Currently, a 'variety of bill waivers and data bonuses' are available to Circles.Life users, with other perks like free add-ons (unlimited talk-time, unlimited data, data boosts) to come soon.

Users who win waiver-related rewards will have loot automatically applied to the next bill, while add-ons like free data and free minutes are applied within the month they've won said rewards.

The challenges are straightforward, with milestones like consuming 10GB of data, visiting the in-app 'Shop Page' on separate days, and working with other Circles.Life users to solve puzzles using hints from the MNVO's Instagram page.

The Quests rewards program feature will be further developed upon with further feedback from its users and customers.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.