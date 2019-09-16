Circles.Life goes Down Under in partnership with Optus Network

Singapore-based Circles.Life has established its services in Australia by riding on the strength of its own in-house technology, in tandem with a close partnership with Optus Network.

The latter is one of Australia's largest telecommunication services providers, and it's a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel.

According to Circles.Life, they were able to implement their personal digital services to Australia in a short turnaround manner due to the company's "unique technology stack" that's named Circles-X.

It doesn't rely on "proprietary hardware and appliances"; instead, Circles-X is a cloud-based, business and operations support platform.