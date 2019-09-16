Circles.Life goes Down Under in partnership with Optus Network

PHOTO: Facebook/CirclesLifeSG
Wong Chung Wee
Hardware Zone

Singapore-based Circles.Life has established its services in Australia by riding on the strength of its own in-house technology, in tandem with a close partnership with Optus Network.

The latter is one of Australia's largest telecommunication services providers, and it's a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singtel.

According to Circles.Life, they were able to implement their personal digital services to Australia in a short turnaround manner due to the company's "unique technology stack" that's named Circles-X.

It doesn't rely on "proprietary hardware and appliances"; instead, Circles-X is a cloud-based, business and operations support platform.

Circles.Life says Circles-X is developed in-house by its engineering team; it features AI-driven analytics as well as APIs that allow for smooth integration with third-party applications and solutions from varied business partners.

This allows Circles.Life to customise its offerings to the firm's valued customers.

With its Down Under foray, Circles.Life aims to bring its high standard of customer service for the benefit of Australian consumers. They can look forward to straightforward price plans with no shocking add-on charges and no long-term contracts.

Circles.Life wants to accord each customer a human touch through its in-app Live Chat feature by connecting the customer to a human customer service staff member, i.e., no more chatbots!

Earlier this month, Circles.Life launched an S$5 plan for customers, who use less than 2GB of data every month. This low-priced plan comes 2GB data, 50 minutes of talk time, and 25 SMSes.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Circles.Life Australia

