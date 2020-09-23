Circles.Life launches free, premium customer-care programme Circles.Black

Circles.Life is stepping up its user experience with Circles.Black, a new and free experience programme for folks who choose to purchase phones and mobile data plans from Circles Life.

Circles.Black provides further convenience and perks for new or existing Circles.Life users that want the added human touch in their digital journey with the virtual telco.

According to the spokespeople at Circles.Life, this new programme was designed to help existing contract-plan users break out of the habit of contractual lock-ins, and also to provide a similar in-store telco experience for Circles.Life users.

In short, this free-yet-premium programme is an upgrade over Circles.Life's existing customer-care and after-sales practices, on top of some additional perks and keeping of what works for Circles.Life. People enrolled in Circles.Black can receive:

One-to-one video consultation or call with Circles.Life officers, inclusive of helpful tips on purchasing new mobiles or after-sales support (formerly, Circles.Life offers customer care via its in-app platform only)

Priority access to 5G mobile data services, slated for 2021 launch

Yearly $200 vouchers for purchasing or upgrading phones via Circles.Life

Support for interest-free installment payments via DBS/POSB Installment Payment Plan (existing Circles.Life practice)

12-month free phone insurance worth $144 (covers accidental, cracked screen, and liquid damage, up to $2,500, offered by insurance partner HLA)

Number Transfer $120 cashback (existing Circles.Life practice)

No-contract mobile plan or lock-ins (existing Circles.Life practice)

How do I become a part of Circles.Black?

Users can sign up here to join the waitlist for Circles.Black. The service is available on a first-come-first-served basis.

More details about Circles.Black can be found via Circles.Life's in-app updates.

According to Circles.Life, the MNVO has plans to continue supporting this concierge-like service well into next year, with more details to come as they materialise.

