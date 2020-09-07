Circles.Life launches a multi-SIM plan as part of 9.9 deals

Sept 4, 2020 17.00 hours to reflect that the plans are both only for new subscribers.

MVNO telco Circles.Life has rolled out its latest plan that is a Multi-SIM plan that allows users to obtain more data and share this data across multiple devices.

According to Circles.Life, over 1/3rd of their customers have been asking for a Multi-SIM solution and to give them a way to trial the product , the Circles.Life 09.09 Sale offers two deals for new customers.

One of the plan options. Image from the Circles.Life website. ​​​​​PHOTO: Circles.Life

These are:

A Special Data Only Plan Offer: New Circles.Life customers can only sign up for the SIM only 50GB for $20/mth or 130GB for ​$40/mth plans. This is a discount from the regular cost of these plans at $25 and S$45 respectively. If they want to convert it to a Multi-SIM, it will cost S$14 for an additional SIM card.

A Multi-SIM Free Trial for 2 months: ​This plan is only available to new Circles.Life subscribers. When they’ve chosen their mobile and data plan, whether a 20GB Plan or 100GB Plan and opted for a Multi-SIM option, they'll need to pay $14 for an additional SIM card. However, they can enter the Code: MULTISIM at the checkout and they’ll have a free two months trial of the Multi-SIM plan.

According to the telco, their Multi-SIM comes with multiple benefits including:

The Ability to Stretch Data Across Devices: Users can work from one device, shop from another and stream on another all at the same time, using their existing data package.

The Power to Share Data with Friends and Family: ​ Since the Multi-SIM is compatible with virtually any device that has a SIM card slot, users can now share their data package with multiple users.

An Alternate Option to WiFi: The Circles.Life Multi-SIM offers up to 100GB for just $50/mth and it can be plugged into anything from a tablet to a mobile wifi router to get users connected to the Internet.

Existing subscribers will have to check with the telco for more details and any benefits they can receive. More information is available online at the Circles.Life site .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.