Circles.Life plans to launch 5G services with free month trial for all subscribers

Local MVNO operator Circles.Life has unveiled its plans for 5G and is giving all its subscribers a free month’s trial of its 5G NSA network, that the company says has “no conditions and no commitments”.

While not one of the 5G licence winning telcos, Circles.Life is able to offer 5G services as it will be buying access to partner M1’s 5G network and offering that to its subscribers.

Existing Circles.Life subscribers only need to check if their phone is able to run over a 5G network as the company says that the current physical or electronic Circles.Life 4G SIM used by customers is sufficient to experience 5G NSA.

Coverage isn’t island-wide so subscribers will need to check for area coverage.

Circles.Life said that while they were currently offering 5G NSA services through M1, they were working towards its own 5G Standalone (SA) service. Their network partner M1 worked with Nokia to deploy their own 5G SA network.

As current spectrum and licenses have been awarded, another option could be a bid for the repurposed 3G spectrum announced recently by the IMDA should that come to fruition.

From now until Aug 15, new and existing Circles.Life customers can sign up for 5G Start through the Circles.Life app. Customers can start accessing 5G during the week starting Aug 17 and the free trial will end on Sept 16, 2021.

At the end of the one month free trial, Circles.Life customers will be able to get access to the 5G Start service by subscribing to a paid add-on via the Circles.Life app. Those subscribing via the Circles.Life website will be able to add 5G Start paid add-on to the plan during checkout.

However, customers can opt-out of the subscribed 5G Start paid add-on within Circles.Life app at any time. This will be reflected in the next billing cycle.

According to Circles.Life, whether the customer is on their paid subscription of “Unlimited data at $20 per month”, or “Unlimited day pass at $3”, or “+GB boost”, if they've subscribed to the 5G Start paid add-on, all these add-on data allocations will be carried over to be enjoyed at 5G speed.

However, they also cautioned that the allocated data will be subjected to the standard fair usage policy, which is in accordance with standard industry practice.

As for how much customers would be charged for 5G access, Circles.Life said that they were still in the midst of finalising the pricing.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.