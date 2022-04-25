CIRP says the Apple iPhone 13 lineup is the best-selling lineup in years

Despite the incremental upgrades over the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 lineup is said to be the best-selling lineup in recent years.

Josh Lowitz, partner and co-founder of Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) says the iPhone 13 models "enjoyed some of the largest share" the company has seen in many quarters.

The iPhone 13 models reportedly accounted for almost three-quarters of sales in the March quarter. In comparison, the iPhone 12 lineup garnered about 61 per cent sales in the same quarter last year. The iPhone 13 also had the highest share for a single model at 38 per cent.

The older iPhone models continue to sell well. CIRP claims the iPhone 11, iPhone SE 2020, and iPhone XR made up 15 per cent of the sales in the March quarter.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.