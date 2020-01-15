Citing poor feedback, TPG ends free roaming in Malaysia and Indonesia

TPG will discontinue their free roaming plans for Malaysia and Indonesia.
PHOTO: Facebook/TPG
Ken Wong
Hardware Zone

In an announcement yesterday, Singapore's upcoming fourth telco, TPG announced that they were pulling the plug on their free data roaming trials in Malaysia and Indonesia that they first launched mid-2019. 

Under the plan, users were able to make unlimited calls to Singapore mobile numbers and enjoy 20 minutes of call time to fixed lines in Singapore while roaming in those two countries. In addition, all incoming calls and SMS messages were free. And since mobile data roaming was free, WhatsApp and other such data-driven apps worked for free too.

Even better, there was no need to top up for any additional roaming subscription as it was part of the users existing service.

Without revealing exactly what feedback they received, TPG announced the decision to temporarily suspend Malaysia and Indonesia roaming from 16 January 2020 citing poor customer feedback.

The telco said they would be reviewing options to provide better quality and coverage and expected to resume roaming services to these two destinations shortly. They did not however announce an expected timeframe.

TPG did reveal that they will be offering free trial roaming to the Philippines from 31 January 2020.

Since winning the right to be Singapore's fourth telco in 2016, TPG has been trying a number of different ways to stand out from the incumbent crowd.

Besides the free data roaming, they also offer their initial trial customers a SIM-only plan that provided unlimited data and free mobile to mobile calls.

This article was firs published in Hardware Zone.

More about
PHILIPPINES Mobile data TPG Telecom Telcos 4G Digital

TRENDING

Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES