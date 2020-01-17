In climate push, Microsoft to erase its carbon footprint from atmosphere

Read also

Microsoft plans to cut carbon emissions by more than half by 2030 across its supply chain, an effort requiring technology that does not fully exist, company President Brad Smith said.

He said Microsoft would widen the reach of a fee it has charged its business divisions to account for their carbon emissions.

Microsoft said it charges $15 per metric ton for core carbon emissions internally and will expand the coverage in phases to cover all emissions.

Microsoft's price is lower than that for carbon traded in California, where it was $17 per ton in the most recent auction, and the European Union, where it was estimated to trade at 26.57 euros (S$39.90), or $29.58, in the current quarter.

CARBON CAPTURE RAISES QUESTIONS

Co-founder Bill Gates was an early backer of British Columbia-based Carbon Engineering, among a handful of developers of direct air capture technology.

Carbon Engineering CEO Steve Oldham said the firm's first direct air capture plant is under construction and is expected to capture 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.

Microsoft "is at the helm of what could be a new movement towards negative emissions," Elizabeth V. Sturcken of the Environmental Defence Fund, said in a statement, adding that the nonprofit advocacy group was eager for Microsoft to use its political influence as well.

Microsoft's goal of removing enough carbon by 2050 to account for all its emissions since its founding in 1975 includes direct emissions from sources such as company vehicles and indirect emissions from electricity use.