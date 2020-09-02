Cloning musical heritage in the key of 3D

This picture taken at the music lab of the cite de la musique in Paris on January 17, 2020 shows the 3D-printing replica (left) a wooden transverse flute (right).
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

When Mina Jang played the same melodious tune on two different flutes behind a screen, she said the examiners grading her couldn't tell the difference.

Yet the two instruments were made in dramatically different ways.

One was a handmade version of an original early 18th-century flute crafted in 2001, while the other was made of white plastic and "cloned" using a 3D printer in 2019.

The Museum of Music in Paris, whose collection includes a 2,500-year-old flute made of a vulture bone, has recently begun experimenting with the technique in an effort to better preserve period instruments.

"The idea was to find out how to rapidly obtain a copy of an instrument whilst respecting the original flute," said the 35-year-old professional flautist and researcher in baroque music, who initiated the idea.

Before being printed, the carefully copied 18th-century flute was x-rayed to identify its precise characteristics.

The original it was based on was made by the celebrated French composer and instrument maker Jacques-Martin Hotteterre and is today preserved behind glass at the museum.

MUSICAL TIME TRAVEL

3D printing has advantages over handmade instruments, taking just 24 hours to make, compared to a month in a workshop, and costing hundreds instead of thousands of euros.

But Stephane Vaiedelich, in charge of the museum's laboratory which worked with other partners on the project too, says the move is purely about conserving musical heritage.

"3D printing isn't about replacing instrument makers," he told AFP.

"The idea is to recreate a historical instrument so that the public can appreciate its sound and to revive an important heritage.

"It's an extraordinary way of travelling through time and recapturing old repertoires," he said, adding that a second flute had also been cloned.

While 3D printing has become increasingly popular in different sectors over the last 20 years, including for reproducing instruments, Vaiedelich said the museum believed it was the first to experiment with the 3D reproduction of old instruments, using a scientific approach.

A few orchestras play using original instruments from the period, such as the French group Les Siecles (The Centuries), but wind instruments struggle to withstand humidity.

"It expands wood and can break" the instruments, Vaiedelich said.

The museum chose to copy a transverse flute, precisely because -- unlike an oboe -- most of the musician's breath passes outside the instrument.

"The material has less of an impact on the timbre," Vaiedelich said.

Using plastic for the 3D reproduced instruments also raises environmental issues. Vaiedelich said the ideal would be to print using recycled materials.

Fanny Reyre Menard, vice-president of the trade union grouping together makers and repairers of instruments, said the material used was the only downside.

"For craftsmen, plastic cannot be compared to wood," she said.

"A wooden sound box is fundamental for a violin."

On the whole though, Menard said that 3D printing presented an opportunity.

"It's not a danger, but rather a very good tool for sharing information and prototypes between craftsmen," she said.

Instruments sometimes need to be customised for musicians with different needs.

"Some parts are improved when adapted, for example chin rests for violins or mouthpieces on wind instruments," said Menard.

"If I find a form that interests me, I send a file to a colleague and he prints it. It's great."

More about
3D printing music Digital Museums & galleries 3D Technology heritage

TRENDING

FairPrice limits purchases of paper products, rice, instant noodles and vegetables
FairPrice limits purchases of paper products, rice, instant noodles and vegetables
Coronavirus: 7 new cases in Singapore, possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
7 new coronavirus cases in Singapore including taxi driver; possible new cluster involving church in Paya Lebar
Thai security forces kill mass shooter at Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall
Commandos kill ‘mad’ Thai soldier who shot at least dead 21 in shopping mall
From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far
From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Half-naked man found dead at foot of Punggol block after being confined in room by another man
Gossip mill: Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan but unaware netizens criticise him - and other entertainment news this week
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Doctor allegedly molested woman multiple times at Mount Elizabeth Hospital
3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories
3 Singaporean women share the worst first-date stories we've ever heard
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son
Singaporean actor Hugo Ng could consider buying a house here because of his son

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

7 messages a man should never send after being married
7 messages a man should never send after being married
Thai milk tea &#039;tarik&#039; draws long queues at Singapore&#039;s Chatuchak Night Market
Visitors to Chatuchak Night Market to be screened after Singapore goes on Orange alert
8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Milksha giving out free disinfectant, $2 Daiso face mask and other deals this week
Singapore bubble tea shop gives out free disinfectant, no purchase required

Home Works

Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 things to do in JB that&#039;s not shopping, eating or getting a massage
8 things to do in JB that's not shopping, eating or getting a massage
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Wuhan virus: Malaysian hospital draws flak for asking about travel to Singapore and Sabah
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

SERVICES