CNY special: Chinese zodiac animals and their compatible video games

The ideal game for every zodiac sign

Alright, listen up you astrology-obsessed stargazers. The fact that you clicked on this article just proves two things: first, that you're interested in a way to spend your long Chinese New Year weekend (and possibly your angbao money) and second, you have a hunch that you're only going to open crappy 16s in blackjack and would rather invest in "fixed assets".

Naturally, we're kidding about that second bit (hopefully), but that's not really important now. What's important are zodiac signs. Every year during this period, it's common to see folks queuing up at shopping mall atriums to read through the fortunes for their respective sign, which are basically a list of animal associations for personality based on their birth year.

Different signs will have different recommendations for romance, career and wealth, so we thought it'd be amusing to do up something similar for video games too. In the meantime, here's to a happy and prosperous Chinese New Year!

1. Rat

Our friends who are born under the sign of the Rat tend to be quick-witted, resourceful and highly versatile people, making them excellent problem solvers even when they're in a pinch.

They're great at making the most of what they have at the moment, on top of being quick at putting two and two together. Translating such qualities into a game is pretty easy - social deduction titles like Among Us or even strategy games that require you to adjust on the fly, like Hearthstone, Legends of Runeterra or even competitive Pokemon battling seem like the kinds of things they'd enjoy.

2. Ox

Those who are born under the sign of the Ox are mostly known for being tenacious and diligent people who have backup plans for backup plans. They never handle tasks without a clear-cut strategy and possess the determination to see things through to the end.

You could say they prefer a "slow and steady" approach as opposed to the Rat's "quick and decisive" tempo, so city builders like Tropico 5 and Sid Meier's Civilisation VI might be right up their alley. Oh, and if they need something a little spicier, a multi-faceted stealth title like Hitman 3 sounds good too.

3. Tiger

Based on the astrology books, folks born in the year of the Tiger are usually brave, confident and oh-so-charmingly competitive. They're not afraid to go into a situation guns blazing, and they like to come out on top, to say nothing of the fact that most of them end up doing just that.

Anyway, as you might have guessed, their bravery, valour and never-say-die attitude towards most things in life make them rather suited for competitive shooters, be it a 100-player battle royale or just good old Team Deathmatch. So, stuff like Apex Legends and Valorant might do the trick, though non-PVP alternatives like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 's Zombies mode can work just as well.

4. Rabbit

Our friends born in the year of the Rabbit are known to be mysterious, yet elegant individuals who handle their affairs with near-unparalleled grace. They often retreat into the safety of their own imaginations, which makes them surprisingly adept creatives as well.

Here, titles with gorgeously-rendered worlds and the freedom to explore them like Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age , The Pathless or Cyberpunk 2077 could be titles they'd be willing to sink time into. Heck, you could even consider Microsoft Flight Simulator a valid option here.

5. Dragon

As the only "magical" animal among the twelve members of the zodiac, those born in the year of the Dragon tend to radiate the same charisma and majesty as their namesake, making them fearless, effective and ambitious leaders.

Like the Tiger, the Dragon is also willing to dive in head-first if that's what the situation calls for, and to us, it seems like they would enjoy games following the same train of thought. As such, intense, adrenaline-pumping titles like Borderlands 3 and Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers seem like the kind of stuff they'd be great at, though they might also enjoy leading other players on raids in TERA or World of Warcraft too.

6. Snake

By far the most mysterious folks in the zodiac, our friends born in the year of the Snake don't like baring their chest and showing the world what they're all about. Instead, they tend to prefer taking the "loner" route, which only adds to their enigmatic aura.

However, when the need arises, they're also shrewd tacticians with a keen eye for detail, capable of devising solutions quickly and effectively. Puzzlers should pose no challenge to them, so they might want to look through titles like The Room series (a personal favourite of mine) or if they're feeling really, really brave, maybe Little Nightmares 2 as well.

7. Horse

Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for the rockstars of the Chinese zodiac - folks born in the year of the Horse are known to be extremely (almost absurdly) energetic and active people, with a taste for the limelight and just being awesome in general.

Their amicable and friendly nature makes them a pleasure to be around too, and you can definitely count on them to be game for a race - titles like Forza Motorsport or Dirt 5 are viable choices, and if they don't mind waiting till later this year, perhaps Gran Turismo 7 as well. Of course, we don't think we need to explicitly mention Mario Kart here - that much should be obvious!

8. Goat

Just like the Snake, people born in the year of the Goat like to spend time lost in their own thoughts, although that doesn't explain how they manage to be so damn fashionable all the time. These folks like being presentable, but contrary to what you might think, they're not snobbish about it.

Plus, their innate gentleness and friendliness make them great coffee buddies when they're not out searching for the best-looking things to wear, or doing the same for their characters in games like Diablo III and Minecraft Dungeons. Yes, it's all about aesthetics with them, but while they might spend an eternity and a half in various character customisation menus, you can be sure they'll have your back when the party runs into a pickle.

9. Monkey

Widely credited as the most excitable member of the zodiac, people born in the year of the Monkey live for one thing, and one thing only: Adrenaline-pumping thrills. Mischievous, witty, and intelligent, they're always in search of life's next adventure, and they adore trying their hand at new things too.

As such, a game that can capture their interest is usually one that constantly evolves and changes, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fits the bill perfectly. Alternatively, given their fondness for open-ended challenges, they might also enjoy messing around in titles like Grand Theft Auto V or Cyberpunk 2077 as well, where there's no black-and-white route to completing objectives.

10. Rooster

As the only sign who can really give the Horse a run for its money when it comes to the limelight, your buddies born in the year of the Rooster are a rather unique lot. Unlike the Horse, whose natural energy attracts people to them, these people will make it known that they have arrived in the room.

This charming pride of theirs complements their outspoken nature, although they do have a knack for being resourceful and observant when the situation calls for it. On that note, if you need to fire everyone up before you depart on a high-level Monster Hunter World: Iceborne boss fight or any MMORPG party quest in general, then you know who to call.

11. Dog

People born in the year of the Dog are devoted, loyal, and in some cases, pretty darn pessimistic, although it also means they're extremely practical individuals. Despite their glass-half-empty outlook on most things, they have a strong sense of morals and justice, perhaps the strongest among the zodiac, and won't hesitate to jump in head-first if it means protecting something they believe in.

Taking all of that into account, a solid, enrapturing tale about heroism and brotherhood sounds like the right call, so titles like God of War, the Final Fantasy VII Remake and Yakuza: Like A Dragon are great picks here.

12. Pig

Trustworthy, helpful, and diligent - our friends born in the year of the Pig are walking barrels of compassion and honesty, with an infallible determination to wrap it all up. Like the Rat, they're great at staying calm in a pinch and taking stock of their situation, allowing them to find viable (and often ingenious) solutions.

Of course, being able to maintain your composure when you're cornered is no easy feat, especially when you're playing titles such as the Demon's Souls remake, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Ghost of Tsushima where one wrong step can mean death. However, with their small sparks of ingenuity, intense focus, and a sense of diligence that rivals that of the Ox, we think they'll make it through fine!

