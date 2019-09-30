Code War: Myanmar's final digital battle ends

Accessing everything from Wikipedia to Google Maps in Myanmar is about to get a lot easier when it finally adopts the universal code underpinning phone and online communication next week.

Tech experts say the move to bring the country more in step with the rest of the digital world is crucial but will cause "chaos" in a rocky transition period.

Myanmar is the last nation to embrace Unicode that has significant numbers of people online. Without it, most users see international content - and a lot from within the country - as lines of meaningless symbols.

Household name websites can be impossible to read while translation and voice recognition software does not work.