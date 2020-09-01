Comex moves to Facebook Live for 2020

As Covid-19 restrictions continue, popular tech show COMEX is moving online for its 2020 edition. But even as it moves onto Facebook Live and Instagram , and features its very first Tech Deals Marathon on these social media platforms, it hasn’t forgotten to bring the best tech deals to consumers.

Watch COMEX participants, exhibitors, and brands go "LIVE" everyday from 8pm - 10pm.

Catch live videos from partners like Best Denki and iRobot on COMEX's Facebook page, where special deals and promotions can be seen.

Grab up to 50 per cent off on tech gadgets rolled out by partners such as Sennheiser, Philips TV, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and more.

PHOTO: Facebook/ComexITShow

Prizes and giveaways are still a big feature of COMEX with PaperOne Giveaway sessions during the Facebook Live sessions where PaperOne​ products and goody bags will be given away.

You also have a chance to win great prizes like the Creative Outlier Gold or an Armaggeddon T1 Semi-auto Table. All you have to do is:

Step 1: Register on https://www.comexitshow.com.sg/comex-online-contest/

Step 2: Like the COMEX and ITShow Facebook and Instagram pages

Step 3: Comment on the FB LIVE show you're looking forward to the most or the show you liked the most after watching them (eg. I Love “XX” FB Live”)

step 4: Like and share the post by tagging any three of your friends and #comex2020

Remember to do this before the contest ends on Sept 30, 2020 . Three winners will be contacted by email and/or PM.

Please refer to the following for a list of the live shows daily:

Sept 3 8pm - 9pm Sept 3 9pm - 10pm Best Denki John Ackerman (iRobot) Sept 4 8pm - 9pm Sept 4 9pm - 10pm Audio Technica Lau International (Vangaurd) Sept 5 8pm - 9pm Sept 5 9pm - 10pm Courts Sandisk, Kioxia, Monster, Photofast Sept 6 8pm - 9pm Sept 6 9pm - 10pm Gain City Samsung TV Sept 7 8pm - 9pm Sept 7 9pm - 10pm Creative Sabinetek Smartmike, Insta360, Kodak Sept 8 8pm - 9pm Sept 8 9pm - 10pm Courts Courts Sept 9 8pm - 9pm Sept 9 9pm - 10pm Harvey Norman Maka GPS Sept 10 8pm - 9pm Sept 10 9pm - 10pm Best Denki Challenger Sept 11 8pm - 9pm Sept 11 9pm - 10pm Courts Sennheiser Sept 12 8pm - 9pm Sept 12 9pm - 10pm Audio-Technica Philips TV Sept 13 8pm - 9pm Sept 13 9pm - 10pm Headphone/Speaker Klipsch , SONOS, Marshall

For more updates, visit​ ​ www.comexitshow.com.sg ​​ or ​ Facebook ​and Instagram​@ComexITShow.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.