Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Look, it’s 2019 — and if you still want to lock yourself down in a two-year phone contract, you do you, fam. 

Considering the exorbitant prices of today’s flagship iPhones though, it’s totally understandable if you’d rather forgo SIM-only mobile plans bundled with big data. Perhaps you’re due for a new phone contract anyway. Perhaps your monthly phone bills are being paid for by your employers, so it’s a non-issue. 

Whatever the reasons, you’re getting a brand new iPhone 11 this Friday (Sept 20) when Apple’s new devices get released into the wild, fresh out of the aluminum chassis oven blessed by Tim Cook. But exactly how much will you need to plop down at the store, and how much will you be needing to fork out every month? 

Disregarding the price tags when you purchase directly from Apple (we’ve covered that here), here are the price plans if you’re buying the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max from telcos Starhub, M1, and Singtel. 

StarHub

Starhub was first among the Singaporean telco giants to release their local contract-based mobile price plans. They’re even offering instalment plans of up to 24 months for the device cost alongside the monthly recurring charges, so you can pick up your brand new iPhone at an upfront charge of $0. 

iPhone 11 mobile price plans - StarHub
  $50
2-year plan		 $ 75
2-year plan		 $105
2-year plan		 $238
2-year plan
iPhone 11 (64GB) $587 $359 $110 $0
iPhone 11 (128GB) $651 $423 $175 $0
iPhone 11 (256B) $806 $578 $330 $120
24-month
instalment option		 View here

iPhone 11 Pro mobile price plans - StarHub
  $50
2-year plan		 $ 75
2-year plan		 $105
2-year plan		 $238
2-year plan
iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) $1,042 $814 $565 $355
iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) $1,261 $1,033 $784 $574
iPhone 11 Pro (512GB) $1,544 $1,316 $1,068 $858
24-month
instalment option		 View here

iPhone 11 Pro Max mobile price plans - StarHub
  $50
2-year plan		 $ 75
2-year plan		 $105
2-year plan		 $238
2-year plan
iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) $1,181 $953 $704 $494
iPhone 11 Pro Max (256GB) $1,395 $1,167 $918 $708
iPhone 11 Pro Max (512B) $1,678 $1,450 $1,202 $992
24-month
instalment option		 View here

Here are the perks that come with each Starhub plan: 

M1

M1 came next, and with its recently overhauled mobile plans, offered a simpler table. There’s an option to get up to $600 off a new iPhone purchase if you’re trading in an old handset. 

Singtel

For reasons unknown, Singtel was the slowest among the three to release its mobile price plans for the new iPhones. They’ve got two variations going on — the traditional Combo plans and the XO plans for those who’d prefer huge data. Oh, and you get HBO GO subscriptions bundled under both plans.

 iPhone 11 Combo plans - Singtel

 iPhone 11 Pro Combo plans - Singtel

 iPhone 11 Pro Max Combo plans - Singtel 

 iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max XO plans - Singtel 

Table: M1
