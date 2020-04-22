A compilation of silly comments during PM Lee's livestream of his April 21 national address

’Twas a grim but necessary announcement made yesterday (April 21) when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong declared that the circuit breaker period would have to be extended by another month. This is to keep everyone in Singapore safe, he said, after consulting with the multi-ministry task force.

But even as the nation comes to terms with record-high cases, staying put at home till June 1, and the dearth of bubble tea islandwide, absurdity and humour must endure.

The Singapore leader was sombre but hopeful in his national address, but it’s hard for viewers not to be amused at some of the silly internet comments that popped up during the livestream.

Ranging from concerns about the reopening of McDonald’s outlets to randomly telling on family members and neighbours, the comments section remains a treasure trove for foolishness.

Just take a look below at some of the screenshots being shared on Facebook.

PHOTO: Facebook / Sheldon Trollope

PHOTO: Facebook / Boyd Afai

PHOTO: Facebook / Sheldon Trollope

"Excuse me, anyone here has the recipe for Asmah Laili's chicken rice?" PHOTO: Facebook / Boyd Afai

PHOTO: Facebook / Ben Chia

PHOTO: Facebook / Sheldon Trollope

PHOTO: Facebook / Brett Chia

PHOTO: Facebook / Brett Chia

PHOTO: Facebook / Brett Chia

PHOTO: Facebook / Farid Gregory Long

