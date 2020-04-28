Comply is now making its famous foam tips for the AirPods Pro

Comply, a brand under Hearing Components well known for its premium earphone replacement tips, is now making foam tips compatible with Apple's AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro-compatible Comply foam tips sport body heat-activated memory foam to provide users a secure in-ear fit and comfortable all-day wear.

Featuring an oval shape and a core specifically designed to fit the AirPods Pro, the tips are also small enough to fit into the charging case when they're attached to the TWS earbuds.

Available in three sizes and sold in three-set packs (each pack can be three sets of the same size or a mix of S/M/L) priced at US$24.99 per pack ($36), the foam tips will begin shipping in the US from May 31.

Alternatively, Apple also sells two sets of original replacement tips for $11 through the Apple Store.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.