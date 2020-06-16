Computex 2020 is rescheduled for a 3rd time in its history... to 2021

Covid-19 is still ravaging many parts of the world, and it is safe to assume at this point that major events that were promised to continue will be postponed or cancelled eventually - if they are not already.

So, here we are with Computex being the next victim in the long list of events that were cancelled due to the current pandemic.

Originally rescheduled for only the second time in its history, from the original June 2-6 to September 28-30 in the wake of Covid-19, the event in Taipei is now rescheduled for a third time to... June 1-5, 2021 and known as Computex 2021, accroding to the press release.

Which, in and of itself, is rather strange. Since Computex is an annual event, you'd think that it'll be less confusing to simply call it a cancellation rather than a postponement to next year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.