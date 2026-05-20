Copy of The Avengers #1 comic book sells at auction for $5.9k

A copy of The Avengers #1 has sold at auction for £3,430 (S$5,890).

The sought-after comic book features the first appearance of the Avengers as a team, along with the first reference to the name The Avengers.

The Cents issue attracted significant interest ahead of the Comics and Publications auction at Vectis Auctions, the world's largest toy and collectables auction house.

Vectis has confirmed that the copy of The Avengers #1 comic had already received several commission bids prior to the auction commencing, including a flurry of internet bids.

The comic was ultimately sold to a UK-based online bidder for a sizeable sum of money.

The sale price of £3,430 further emphasises the ever-increasing popularity of the Marvel and DC franchises, which have transformed superhero figures like Iron Man and Thor into mainstream pop culture icons.

As a result, demand for key comic books and related collectables has gone from strength to strength since the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008.

Meanwhile, Julia Garner previously admitted that Marvel movies reach a "different kind of audience".

The 32-year-old actress starred in The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 2025, and Julia felt thrilled to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Julia — who was cast as Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer in the superhero movie — told Entertainment Weekly: "She's so different than anyone I've ever played, and that was also another reason why I wanted to do it.

"I don't expect everybody to watch Ozark or Inventing Anna or The Assistant. Some people are only going to watch certain things, so that's why I want to branch out to every genre, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do Marvel — it's reaching a different kind of audience."

Julia read "a lot of the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics" before she began filming the movie, and the actress relished working on a Marvel project.

She said: "When I got presented with this opportunity, I was like, 'Wait, what? Me?' Yeah, I was in disbelief, almost because it was so cool.

"I knew who the Silver Surfer was, and I got to know the Silver Surfer more when I signed on to the project. I really dived in. I read a lot of the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics before starting the project, and I knew that this Fantastic Four was going to be told in a very different way than even the other movies."

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