Cosplay queen Alodia Gosiengfiao to be at PVP Esports event this weekend

This Sunday, Singapore gaming and cosplay fans will get to listen to "Cosplay Queen" Alodia Gosiengfiao in a panel discussion held during Singtel's PVP Esports championship at Singapore Comic Con 2019.

Ms Gosiengfiao was only 15 when she started to get involved in cosplaying. At 18, she was asked to judge at cosplaying competitions.

Today, the 31-year-old Filipino is not only a renowned cosplayer, but she is also a game streamer and one of the first Facebook Gaming partners from Asia.

Her Facebook page has 6.5 million followers, while her YouTube and Instagram accounts each has around 1.2 million followers.

She has sponsorship deals from Sony PlayStation Asia, Acer Predator and many others. She also acted in a Japanese movie starring opposite Tao Okamoto of The Wolverine fame.

In 2017, she co-founded Tier One Entertainment, a gaming and esports talent agency, to discover and help gaming talents in South-east Asia.

It will not be the first time that Ms Gosiengfiao is in the Lion City. As early as 2010, she was here to judge cosplay competitions.

"My impression of Singapore is that it is very clean, orderly, professional and there are lots of flowers and gardens around," she says in an e-mail interview.

She adds that she loves the stingray at hawker centres. Food aside, she hopes to share how she got started in cosplay and gaming during the panel discussion.

"Hopefully, I can inspire others who want to pursue the same track," she says.