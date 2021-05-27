Like counts on Facebook and Instagram can now be hidden

To give users more control over their Facebook and Instagram accounts, the company just announced that public like counts can be hidden.

The opt-in feature allows users to hide like counts on their own posts and others' posts. This is to allow everyone to focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes the posts garner.

PHOTO: Facebook

Facebook has been testing this feature on Instagram for many years to see if it helps depressurise the user experience. The company states that it will continue to work closely with third-party experts to better understand how to empower people, build self-awareness and shape a more positive user experience.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.