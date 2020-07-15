The Creative Sound Blaster Roar Pro Bluetooth speaker is now 75% off at $99

If you're on the lookout for quality sound for your personal use, chances are you might need to fork out well over $100 just to get a decent sounding speaker.

Thankfully, nowadays it's much easier to go under that price, simply due to the fact that many companies put up their products on sale rather frequently.

And in this case, Creative has just made one of its flagship Bluetooth speakers available at such a price. The Creative Sound Blaster Roar Pro is now on sale at just $99 - that's well under a third of its standard retail price of $349!

Despite being a 2016 model, the Sound Blaster Roar Pro still packs quite a hefty sonic punch, thanks to its 5-driver system, which delivers louder and brighter audio, despite being only 202mm (7.9 inches) long and 1.1kg (2.5lbs) light.

Users can switch up their listening preferences with an audio profile switch located on the rear. It also supports USB dual charging, while also doubling as a power bank for your smartphone, and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life thanks to its 6,000mAh Li-ion battery.

Other ancillary features include NFC support, built-in MP3 player, microSD card reader, built-in voice recorder, and compatibility with PlayStation 4 via micro USB.

All this for just $99? Sounds like a massive steal in our books. So if you're in need of a solid wireless personal speaker, the Creative Sound Blaster Pro might just be the one for you.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.