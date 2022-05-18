Creative's giving away 100 pairs of its new Zen Hybrid ANC headphones to mark its launch

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Creative Technology Ltd is preparing to launch a brand-new pair of ANC headphones called the Creative Zen Hybrid.

To mark its announcement, the brand is giving away 100 pairs of these new cans (worth $149 each) through a fan-only raffle.

A hundred pieces of anything isn’t a small giveaway number for profit-minded consumer electronic companies.

It’s hard to imagine other homegrown brands doing a similar giveaway for a new gaming chair or mechanical keyboard.

But, here we are: you snooze, you lose!

To be a part of the lucky 100, head over to Creative’s specially-created landing page for the Creative Zen Hybrid, and scroll to the bottom of the page.

There should be an e-mail field for interested participants to take part in the raffle. You can also register your interest for these headphones.

As mentioned, the Zen Hybrid isn’t actually launched or announced yet, so details on what it offers is scarce. What we do know is that it’s an SXFI-ready device like many of Creative’s higher-end personal audio solutions.

We also know it has “Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation” that cancels 95 per cent of environment noise (per Creative’s claims), on top of Ambient Mode for commute safety.

There’s also a built-in noise-cancelling microphone for calls, has 40mm neodymium drivers tuned by Creative’s engineers, and offer 27 hours of playback (37 hours if ANC is disabled).

Stay tuned for more information about the Creative Zen Hybrid, slated for a June 8, 2022 launch.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.