Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion set to differ from original PSP game

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a wish come true for fans of the original game, but it won’t be an entirely faithful recreation of its PSP (PlayStation Portable) namesake. Following last month’s announcement of the Zack Fair-centric title, Square Enix has offered a glimpse of what to expect from the full thing.

🎥 Improved camera and character movements

📝 Optimised UI

⚔️ A new menu-based battle system

🎵 New background music arrangements by Takeharu Ishimoto

🗣️ Full VO added to scenes that were previously text only



Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion launches this Winter. pic.twitter.com/oIh9o7qpqK — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) July 5, 2022

The publisher confirmed on Twitter that the game will introduce some major changes to the Crisis Core formula, with the most prominent one being a “new menu-based battle system”.

What this exactly entails is unclear, though it seems combat might not be too far off the original, especially with the retention of the slot-machine-like DMW system. Without gameplay footage, however, there’s no way to know for sure.

The change is on top of other differences, such as a graphical overhaul, a more optimised camera, full voice acting in previously unvoiced scenes, new musical arrangements by Takeharu Ishimoto, Crisis Core‘s original composer, a more polished UI, and much-improved character models. Instead of upscaling and upgrading the original models for Aerith and Zack, Reunion will feature their designs from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Crisis Core was first released on the PSP in 2007, and follows the story of Zack Fair, a happy go-to-lucky Shinra Soldier who dreams of making First Class.

The game serves as a prequel to the original Final Fantasy VII, and offers further context about the Shinra Electric Power Company, Sephiroth, Aerith, and the Buster Sword. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is the being described as a remaster — despite sounding like a remake — and will release sometime in Winter 2022.

For those who want to dive into the story of Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be continuing the adventures of Cloud and company as the second part of a trilogy when it drops in Summer next year.