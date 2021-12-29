Cuckoo bird game by Republic Poly students got Singaporeans 'uwu'-ing non-stop

How do you tell someone you're from Singapore without telling them you're from Singapore?

One way is to create a game about safe distancing where the enforcer is an Asian koel bird — better known as the 'uwu' bird.

A pair of Republic Polytechnic students created this game titled AdUWUenture in collaboration with their lecturer.

On Tuesday (Dec 28), one of the creators Seet_, shared the game on Reddit and the response has been highly positive, garnering over 400 upvotes.

In the game, you play as an 'uwu' bird in a park where you can climb objects, flap between platforms, find love and make that distinct sound to ward off people assembling in large groups.

Once a person has been 'uwu'-ed, they put on a face mask and whisk away into the distance.

All a player need is the 'WSAD' keys to move, the spacebar key to jump, and the left mouse button to yell 'uwu'.

Creating the game, Redditor Seet_ and his teammate attempted to imitate the Asian koel's chirp but decided to get the audio online instead. For the in-game footsteps, they used a recording of slippers on different flooring materials.

The game was so addictive that it had one Reddit user playing until four in the morning. They even asked Seet_ if there was a way to lower the in-game volume so as to not be chided by their mother.

Screengrab/Reddit

In November 2020, a TikTok user came across an Asian koel and challenged the bird to a yell-off. The vocal back-and-forth continued before the bird finally prevailed as the expected winner.

ALSO READ: 'Didn't expect people to be so hardcore': Creator of SafeEntry-themed game reacts to Reddit fame, reveals if there will be a sequel

amierul@asiaone.com