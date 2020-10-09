Culture Cartel 2020 to take place online as a free virtual event

Singapore’s biggest street festival is back for its third run, only this time it’s going digital.

Due to the current global health crisis, Culture Cartel will be taking place as a free-to-all virtual event on Dec 5, 2020 from 1pm to 12am SGT.

PHOTO: Facebook/culturecartelcon

Touted as the “longest live virtual street culture event” in Singapore, Culture Cartel will be taking shape online in the form of a custom-designed 360-degrees rotatable interactive digital booth with pop-ups that provide visuals and videos of the participating brands.

Guests can catch product launches, exclusive campaign highlights, as well as 3D renderings of products on offer.

Leading up to the event, guests will be able to purchase Culture Cartel raffle tickets priced at $2 each via Klook’s website.

The raffle ticket holders will be eligible to participate in weekly draws happening every Friday, starting from Oct 16 till Dec 4, with the final raffle being held on Dec 5 itself.

PHOTO: Facebook/culturecartelcon

Winners will be announced on the event’s social media platforms, with prizes to be won including customised sneakers, and skateboards.

The final draw on Dec 5 will include prizes such as limited-edition drops, exclusive collaboration merchandises, and shopping vouchers.

This year’s event is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, with Klook, Lazada, ActionCity, and Word of Mouth Communications as event partners to help bring Culture Cartel to life.

The full lineup of participating brands will be announced soon.

Culture Cartel 2020 will be happening on Dec 5, 2020 on it’s online website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.